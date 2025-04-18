‘Delighted and excited’ Wellingborough community centre receives £300,000 cash grant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glamis Hall in Wellingborough has received a £300,000 cash grant from the government’s Community Ownership Fund to help the asset become more accessible and sustainable.

The grant, split between £250,000 capital and £50,000 revenue grant, will help deliver the final stage of Glamis Hall’s ‘Transitioning Up Project’.

Having been announced in December last year, the funding has now been confirmed.

Heather Saunders, chairman of trustees at Glamis Hall, said: “We are absolutely delighted and excited to have been awarded this grant in our tenth anniversary year.

"It will enable us to complete the final refurbishment of the hall and allow us to provide even more groups and local residents with affordable space to hold events, and practical support to begin their own energy efficiency transition.

"This funding will help Glamis Hall for All complete the final stage of the Transitioning Up project, which has seen the charity take significant steps to improve its financial sustainability while also reducing its carbon footprint and improving energy efficiency.

"By the end of these works the building should be almost 90 per cent energy self-sufficient which will help sustain the charity in the future.”

Renovations will include repurposing two unused former sports changing rooms and a corridor into a multi-purpose, accessible, lettable space and improve access to the building’s new flat roof and solar array.

The funding will also allow the community centre in Goldsmith Road, Wellingborough to upgrade the former players’ toilet facilities to become accessible toilets, and reconfigure a staff changing/shower/locker room and toilet into an accessible storage space.

Glamis Hall is providing £62,500 of match funding from its free reserves to complete the project.

The £50,000 revenue grant will be spent on project management of the capital works, oversight of new energy efficiency systems including data collection and analysis, heating and lighting costs, and delivery of climate and energy action workshops for SME's and community organisations.