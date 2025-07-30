Deeply potholed Corby roundabout resurfaced by council contractors but motorists dub nearby Steel Road a 'hell hole'

A deeply-potholed Corby road has been resurfaced by council contractors.

The roundabout near to RS’ Corby headquarters is at the junction of Steel Road (A6116) and Birchington Road, where motorists have been reporting the potholes to North Northamptonshire Council via their online ‘Fix My Street’ service for more than two and a half years.

Resurfacing work at the key junction – a gateway to Corby’s industrial estates – took place over four nights.

A spokesman for North Northamptonshire Highways said: “We’re pleased to share that resurfacing works at RS Roundabout are now complete — and the results speak for themselves.

Resurfaced the 'RS roundabout' at the junction of Steel Road and Birchington Road and one of the potholes reported to North Northants Council /National World/NCC

“Over four nights of carefully planned overnight shifts, our teams have delivered a smoother, safer, and more durable surface to one of Corby’s key junctions — helping keep traffic flowing through Steel Road, Birchington Road, A6116 and surrounding routes.

“A huge thank you to local businesses, residents and road users for your patience and cooperation throughout the works.”

Reports have been lodged about the state of the road for at least 30 months with the oldest report on record made at the start of January 2023.

Motorists have been very concerned about the potholes with a serving police officer saying in November 2024: “This has been there for at least six months.

The RS roundabout at the junction of Steel Road and Birchington Road/ NNC

"Due to the uneven road surface and pothole, traction is lost when going over it, made worse as you are turning on the roundabout. This needs to be rectified.

"I am a police officer and this has affected me on several emergency blue light drives.”

In January this year, a resident reported a ‘massive’ 1.5m wide, deep pothole that led to cars having to swerve into the wrong lane to avoid. A ‘very deep’ pothole was reported again in June, and highlighted again at the start of July. One road user said: “The are potholes, mounds and uneven roads. This is causing wheel alignment and wheel balance issues constantly.

"“This roundabout needs fixing properly and efficiently.

"The ever growing number of houses and warehouses is only making this worse and worse. This roundabout needs to be fit for purpose to handle the amount of traffic.”

Road users have now asked for work to be carried out on the full length of Steel Road with one resident motorist describing it as a ‘hell hole’, and another saying the roundabout repair was ‘a drop in the ocean’.

A total of 13 ‘Fix My Street’ alerts have been reported along Steel Road dating from as long ago as 2018. Motorists have reported the road is in ‘shocking condition’, ‘completely deteriorated’ and ‘full of potholes’.

To report a pothole go to https://www.fixmystreet.com/.