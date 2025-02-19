Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A deal to sell a 2.08-acre derelict factory in Desborough to close to being agreed for the land that has been on the market for £1.25m with agents Fisher German.

Central Co-op has confirmed they are working with North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) to agree terms to acquire the former Lawrence Factory site in Gladstone Street.

With the deal believed to be close to completion, the Lichfield-based cooperative that runs more than 400 stores across the England, says they are committed to working closely with the council, community and Co-op members.

A spokeswoman for Central Co-op said: “Central Co-op is pleased to confirm that we are working with North Northamptonshire Council to agree terms to acquire the former Lawrence Factory site in Desborough.

“While we are not yet in a position to share full details of our plans, we are committed to working closely with the Council, local community and our valued Central Co-op Members to develop a project that brings lasting benefits to Desborough.

"Our goal is to create a space that supports local needs while contributing positively to the town’s future, and we look forward to sharing more details in due course as our plans progress.”

The former Lawrence’s factory in Gladstone Street has been empty since the 1990s and was put up for sale by NNC in 2023.

NNC said the site was surplus to requirements, putting an end to a controversial £9.5m scheme to build 40 council houses there.

The now-defunct Kettering Borough Council bought the site in 2005 and supermarket giant Tesco was given permission to build a store there before the scheme collapsed in 2014.

Proposals to build social housing were paused when Aldi expressed an interest in the site but were back on when the retailer’s proposal failed to materialise, only for NNC to then decide not to proceed and to sell up instead.

It’s understood that any proposed developer would likely have to demolish the shell of the factory to make it viable. The site was previously branded a “jungle” and “death trap” with teenagers risking their lives by venturing into the buildings.

The site boundary extends to approximately 2.08 acres and consists of a variety of vacant buildings and surrounding land.

Built around 1837 as a shoe factory, the site contains semi-detached two storey cottages, facing the former A6 Harborough Road and Gladstone Street, and a car park off New Street.

Cllr Macaulay Nichol, NNC’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “North Northamptonshire Council has been considering the future of the site in Desborough, known locally as the former Lawrence’s factory site, for many years and have explored all options for the site including housing and retail.

“Last year, the council identified the site as surplus to requirements and Executive approved for the site to be marketed on the open market.

"As a result of this process, we are currently going through the final stages of this sale. It is anticipated that the sale will be completed in the coming months.”