North Northamptonshire Council is warning bird keepers and members of the public to be aware after a case of Avian (or bird) flu H5N1 HPAIAI2 was detected in dead mute swans in the Ise Lodge area of Kettering.

The swans were tested as part of the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) Wild Surveillance programme, which has been set up to detect the spread of Avian Influenzas in the UK.

In November, North Northamptonshire was at the epicentre of four Avian Influenza (bird flu) outbreaks in turkey rearing units near Oundle.

Mute swans

Across the UK housing measures were introduced for bird keepers.

A spokesman for North Northants Council said: “All bird keepers – whether you have pet birds, commercial flocks or just a few birds in a backyard flock – must always keep a close watch on them for signs of disease and maintain good biosecurity.

“Anyone who suspects any type of bird flu in poultry or captive birds must report it immediately by calling the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) Rural Services Helpline on 03000 200 301.”

A mute swan

People have been asked to register poultry, even if only kept as pets, so Defra can contact them during an outbreak. This is a legal requirement if people have 50 or more birds.

Poultry includes chickens, ducks, turkeys, geese, pigeon, partridge, quail, guinea fowl and pheasants.

