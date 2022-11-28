Avian flu case confirmed in dead bird found on Corby estate

North Northamptonshire Council is warning bird keepers and members of the public to be aware after a case of bird flu was detected in Corby.

It has been confirmed that an unknown species of wild bird was found in the Beanfield area.

The bird was tested as part of the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) Wild Surveillance programme, set up to detect the spread of avian influenzas in the UK.

A vet carries out an Avian Flu check

This latest case follows bird control zones introduced in the Oundle area, housing measures introduced this month and deadly avian flu detected in a Peregrine Falcon in October in Higham Ferrers.

A spokesman for North Northants Council said: “All bird keepers – whether you have pet birds, commercial flocks or just a few birds in a backyard flock – must always keep a close watch on them for signs of disease and maintain good biosecurity.

“Anyone who suspects any type of bird flu in poultry or captive birds must report it immediately by calling the Defra Rural Services Helpline on 03000 200 301.”

For all the latest avian flu information, including the housing measures and how to protect birds, visit https://www.gov.uk/guidance/avian-influenza-bird-flu.

People are being asked to register poultry, even if only kept as pets, so Defra can contact them during an outbreak. This is a legal requirement if people have 50 or more birds. Poultry includes chickens, ducks, turkeys, geese, pigeon, partridge, quail, guinea fowl and pheasants.

