Date announced for Wellingborough's Party in the Park as annual event promises to be a 'celebration of everything that makes our community special'
Wellingborough’s annual summer celebration, Party in the Park will take place on July 6 and 7, with ‘vibrant floats, captivating entertainment, and a bustling array of stalls and attractions.’
Kicking off on Saturday, the carnival procession, including a variety of floats, performers, and community groups will wind its way through the streets of Wellingborough, making its way to Croyland Park. Both days’ events will begin at midday.
A Wellingborough Town Council spokesman said: “Following the parade, the excitement continues at Croyland Park, where the arena will come alive with a fantastic line-up of entertainment. From live music to captivating performances, there will be non-stop action to keep the whole family entertained.
"Visitors can also explore a wide range of stalls offering delicious food and drink, unique crafts, and much more. With attractions for all ages, the Wellingborough Carnival promises to be a day to remember.
"Whether you’re a music lover, a foodie, or simply looking for a fun day out, the Party in the Park is the place to be.”
Sunday will be a more ‘laid-back celebration’, featuring more live music, additional stalls offering an array of goods and a variety of attractions to enjoy.
Cllr Graham Lawman, leader of Wellingborough Town Council, said: “We’re thrilled to bring back the Wellingborough Carnival and Party in the Park for another year. This free event is a celebration of everything that makes our community special and we can’t wait to welcome everyone for a weekend of family fun.”
Last year, he called the event ‘a great success’ and ‘a fabulous festival weekend with something for all the family to enjoy.’
The town council is still eager for people to get involved in the weekend, as spaces for volunteers, stall holders, and sponsorship opportunities are available.
More information about Wellingborough’s Party in the Park can be found on the town council website here.