Date and route of new Kettering half marathon race confirmed as entries open

A council is hoping to put Kettering on the running map with a new half marathon race.

Runners can now sign up to the big event – which was first discussed last year – which will take place in March 2025.

Kettering Town Council is organising the race which will follow an undulating scenic route, starting and ending at Wicksteed Park and taking in the town centre and the grounds of Boughton House on the way.

Shorter fun runs and a 10km run will also be added to the event.

Cllr Craig Skinner, mayor of Kettering and chair of their markets and events committee, said: “We spotted a gap in the running calendar with no big races coming to Kettering and looked at what sort of event we could bring to the town.

"The route takes in the town centre, as well as having some more rural elements, plus there’s the chance to run through the Boughton Estate.

"We want to put Kettering on the running map and get local people involved as well as attracting people from further afield.”

The race will take place on Sunday, March 9, and places are now available to book on the Run Through website.

The race is licenced through RunBritain/UK Athletics, officially measured and open to runners of all abilities. Local road closures will be in place for the duration of the event, but there is a strict time limit on the race to minimise any disruption.

Early bird entry costs £32 and includes chip timed results, post-race refreshments, free official event photos plus a new themed medal to be revealed.