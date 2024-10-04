Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A motorcyclist in his 60s has been left with serious injuries following a crash on the A509 last night (Thursday, October 3).

The collision took place at about 8pm when a Toyota Yaris collided with a Yamaha motorbike at the junction of Finedon Station Road and the A509 Isham to Wellingborough road.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses or people with dash cam footage that captured any part of the collision to contact them.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened at about 8pm yesterday (Thursday, October 3), when the driver of a silver Toyota Yaris travelling westbound along Station Road towards the A509 junction was in collision with the rider of a silver Yamaha who was travelling southbound on the A509 from Isham towards Wellingborough.

The A509 junction with Finedon Station Road/Google

“The motorcyclist – a man in his 60s – was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

“Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has dash cam footage that captured any part of the collision.

“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 24000589557 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”