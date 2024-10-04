Crash on A509 between Isham and Wellingborough leaves motorcyclist with 'serious injuries'

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 4th Oct 2024, 11:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A motorcyclist in his 60s has been left with serious injuries following a crash on the A509 last night (Thursday, October 3).

The collision took place at about 8pm when a Toyota Yaris collided with a Yamaha motorbike at the junction of Finedon Station Road and the A509 Isham to Wellingborough road.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses or people with dash cam footage that captured any part of the collision to contact them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened at about 8pm yesterday (Thursday, October 3), when the driver of a silver Toyota Yaris travelling westbound along Station Road towards the A509 junction was in collision with the rider of a silver Yamaha who was travelling southbound on the A509 from Isham towards Wellingborough.

The A509 junction with Finedon Station Road/GoogleThe A509 junction with Finedon Station Road/Google
The A509 junction with Finedon Station Road/Google

“The motorcyclist – a man in his 60s – was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

“Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has dash cam footage that captured any part of the collision.

“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 24000589557 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

Related topics:WellingboroughToyotaStation Road

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice