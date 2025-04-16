Couple to host 'Esme Day' at Chester House to raise funds for Kettering General Hospital bereavement ward

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A couple from Higham Ferrers will host a day in memory of their daughter, Esme, who died weeks before her due date in support of a new bereavement suite at KGH.

Carmen and Chris Smith suffered the heartbreak of a miscarriage with their daughter, Esme, and decided to use the name they chose for her as a means for doing good in the community.

The pair had been expecting Esme in June 2022, however Esme sadly died at 38 weeks, and as Chris has previous experience raising funds for Twinkling Stars by taking part in the Great North Run last year, the pair have decided to continue their efforts with a day in their daughter’s honour.

Esme Day will take place on May 27, and Chris and Carmen hope to make it a day for fun and activities, but also for reflection, creating a safe and comfortable space for those who have had similar experiences.

Carmen and Chris Smith are hosting Esme Day on May 27 at the Chester House Estate

Carmen said: “I've had healthy pregnancies before so it was all a shock, and a horrific incident that couldn’t have been prevented.

"Even to this day we don’t think we’ll ever get answers to what happened and why.

"That’s why we’re raising money for the Northamptonshire Health Charity’s Twinkling Stars Appeal, we found out about it while we were in the hospital with Esme, we were put in the hospital’s bereavement suite and at the time there was access to a courtyard, and the idea is then you wouldn’t have to walk through the main delivery suite.

“Hearing other mums have babies, newborn babies crying is not ideal, because you’re trying to grieve your baby which was really sudden for us, to then have to see and hear that is not ideal.”

Esme Day will take place on May 27, which would have been Esme's third birthday, at Chester House Estate from 10am until 3pm

The day will include a raffle, tombola, refreshments, a sensory space with crafts and entertainment including a dance troupe and children’s theatre, in the hope of making Esme Day feel ‘a bit like a children’s birthday party’, something Carmen wanted for the day.

The couple are also hoping it will also be an opportunity for people to discuss how the bereavement suite at KGH should be shaped to best meet the needs of those who may need it.

Carmen added: "People who haven’t been through it couldn’t possibly begin to even think about what that room might need to look like or be used for, so having families’ input is going to be really important.

“It’s an amazing appeal. The grief is a tragic and life-long journey, but getting it right in those moments means those memories you can have are also nice ones.

“We wanted to get Esme’s name out there, having people say her name out loud is amazing for me.”

While the day, from 10am until 3pm, is free to attend, there will be an opportunity to donate money which will go towards the Twinkling Stars Appeal, a charity set up by Kettering General Hospital (KGH) to help fund a new bereavement suite in the hospital, something that is close to the couple’s heart.

In an interview with North Northamptonshire Business Network (NNBN), Chris, Carmen’s husband said: “When people are in that moment of baby loss it’s difficult to comprehend being in that space, so the fact that this bereavement suite will be completely separate, new, and bespoke to these families for them to grieve in their own time is just perfect.

"It wouldn’t be possible without the support of Chester House, it’s quite overwhelming really that people can show this level of kindness.

"It just wouldn’t be possible to have this event if it wasn’t held here in the fact that it’s in the half term holidays, so there will be lots of families around. It’s overwhelming to know that message is going to be spread not only on the day but leading up to it.”

A Chester House Estate spokesman said: “We're delighted to be hosting Esme Day - a community day raising money for Northamptonshire Health Charity’s Twinkling Stars Appeal. Esmé Day is not just an event; it's a commitment to community and compassion.

“Enjoy a day filled with inspiring stories, engaging activities, and a chance to make a tangible impact in the lives of families and individuals in need. From live entertainment and delicious food offerings to workshops and family-friendly fun, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”