Wellingborough shoppers no longer have to plan their parking ahead of time as the lifts that connect the multi-storey car park to Swansgate shopping centre are now functioning safely.

The Northants Telegraph reported last week that the lifts in the car park connected to Swansgate Shopping Centre were closed due to ‘an increase in reported problems’, however according to the council they are now operational once more.

A spokesman for North Northants Council (NNC) said: “Making sure the lifts can operate safely is a priority for the council.

"We’re pleased that they are now working as normal.

“Once the maintenance work had been completed we carried out our own safety audit and we will continue to monitor to ensure they continue to function correctly.”