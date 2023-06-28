News you can trust since 1897
Council will 'continue to monitor' situation as Swansgate Shopping Centre's car park lifts re-open

All six lifts were out of order
By William Carter
Published 28th Jun 2023, 15:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 15:23 BST

Wellingborough shoppers no longer have to plan their parking ahead of time as the lifts that connect the multi-storey car park to Swansgate shopping centre are now functioning safely.

The Northants Telegraph reported last week that the lifts in the car park connected to Swansgate Shopping Centre were closed due to ‘an increase in reported problems’, however according to the council they are now operational once more.

A spokesman for North Northants Council (NNC) said: “Making sure the lifts can operate safely is a priority for the council.

The lifts that connect Swansgate shopping centre to its adjoining car park are once again operationalThe lifts that connect Swansgate shopping centre to its adjoining car park are once again operational
"We’re pleased that they are now working as normal.

“Once the maintenance work had been completed we carried out our own safety audit and we will continue to monitor to ensure they continue to function correctly.”

NNC had previously suggested shoppers park on the level three for access to the shopping centre, but this is no longer necessary.

