Council offers 'cost-effective' venue for Valentine's Day proposers - and romantics all year round
Known as The Rose of the Shires, one Northamptonshire council leader has red roses firmly in his sights, encouraging anyone planning to say ‘I do’ two cost-effective civic venues to get hitched.
North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) leader Jason Smithers, has reminded residents there are two council owned venues - the Mayor’s Parlour in Kettering and the Corby Cube in which to hold a ceremony.
Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of the NNC, said: “Getting married is one of the most special days in a person’s lifetime, but it also comes at a cost - something which is rising every year.
“Using one of our licensed venues offers a more cost-effective alternative for those on a tighter budget and means you can save your budget for something else - maybe a deposit on a house or honeymoon.”
Last year, over 100 couples said ‘I do’ across the venues that NNC says has a ‘wide range of benefits’ including low ceremony costs and a sound system.
Up to 40 guests can fit into Kettering Mayor’s Parlour, whilst 100 guests can be accommodated in the Corby Cube.
More information about weddings in north Northamptonshire are available on the council website, including ceremony fees. Email [email protected] or call 0300 126 3000.
In 2021, Kettering’s crematorium was scrapped as a wedding venue after holding just one ceremony in three years.
From June 2018, happy couples could officially get married at the Warren Hill site after the now-defunct Kettering Borough Council applied for a licence for services to be held there.
