Council instructs utility firm to reinstate Kettering pavement blocks after 'bodge job'

A council has instructed a utility firm to reinstate blocks on Kettering town centre pavements after repairs were criticised.

The un-named company used tarmac to fill in gaps in Market Street, with the appearance of the area after the works blasted as a ‘bodge job’ on social media pages.

Areas of High Street, which was only recently given new pavements after a £4m revitalisation project, have also been left in a similar state.

Now Conservative-run North Northamptonshire Council has told the firm it must return the area to its previous appearance.

A council spokesman said: “This work was carried out by a utility company, which has now been instructed to pressure wash the site and reinstate the blocks which were removed.

“The standards in terms of reinstatement for utility companies is set out in the Specification for Reinstatement of Highways which is a code of practice to the New Roads and Streetworks Act.”

Town centre visitor Simon Clubley, from Little Cransley, questioned why any council contract did not include a clause to leave the area as it was found.

He said: “It is an example of shoddy contract management but sadly not unexpected.”

And Cllr Clark Mitchell (Lab), who sits on Kettering Town Council, said: "They (the works) are an absolute example of the attitude towards the upkeep of the town.