Kettering’s town centre's £4m revitalisation project is complete - but what do you think?

This brings an end to the third phase of the £4m government project
By Mason Harper
Published 14th Oct 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Locals have been responding to the completion of a scheme to transform Kettering’s high street.

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC), along with Historic England, have overseen the repair and renovation project to restore parts of the town centre.

The work has been completed on Gold Street following the updates on Meadow Road, Lower Street and the High Street.

Kettering High Street.
Kettering High Street.
With a £4m budget, the town centre has now been renewed with an assortment of upgrades, including new pavement, benches, bins, and trees, while also maintaining the existing greenery.

The work was originally intended to be complete in the summer of 2022.

Locals have had mixed reactions to the centre’s new look, Kettering resident Michael Brookbanks said: “Couldn’t tell much difference, so I can’t really say it’d done the town much good.”

Hannah Old echoed his point: “It’s good that they are trying but it’s just been a waste of money and time.”

Though not everyone was in the same mindset. Mel Jones said: “I think it’s turned out well, it’s clean and a lot more welcoming with the benches and what not.”

The street was identified as a prime spot for Improvement, with potential long-term benefits and increase of footfall for businesses in the area.

Funding was also focused in maintaining the historic buildings in the strip, NNC hopes that it will encourage visitors and locals to look up and admire Kettering’s monumental buildings.

The budget also included the offering of grants, repairs and shop front improvements to businesses on the street to help bring life back to the town.

