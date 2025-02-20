Council flips burger van licence decision after £3,400 Corby vs Kettering discrepancy discovered

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 20th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST

A Rothwell fast food trailer owner is celebrating after a £3,400 hike in pitch fees demanded by North Northants Council – the area-wide authority – were levelled down.

Stroke victim George Page started a catering truck business after he could no longer work as an HGV driver.

Starting in December 2024, George set up Geo’s Grill in the forecourt of premises in Curver Way, Corby paying £1,060 to North Northants Council (NNC) for a catering licence.

After circumstances changed, George planned to move the truck to Kettering, still administered by NNC, he discovered the cost for the same licence would be £4,500 – more than four times the cost.

George Page of Geo's Grill can keep paying his street licence at the lower rate for Corby businesses/National WorldGeorge Page of Geo's Grill can keep paying his street licence at the lower rate for Corby businesses/National World
George Page of Geo's Grill can keep paying his street licence at the lower rate for Corby businesses/National World

George said: “I’m very happy with the decision. It’s a great achievement. The fees should be the same across the whole of the council area. I’ve had an email to say that they are going to charge me the same rate as in Corby.

"I would like to thank the council.”

After flipping his final burger at his Curver Way pitch, George investigated other options to keep his business going.

George’s plight was highlighted by The Northants Telegraph after the discrepancy between the four former borough council areas were discovered.

In order to protect his livelihood, he has been looking at two possible options in Corby, one of which would not require a street trading licence at all.

He added: “I couldn’t sit around on a whim. The £4,500 wasn’t feasible and my business is still brand new, it’s not a multi-million pound earner.

"Now at least I’ve got the choice.

"I just hope they (NNC) can get it sorted out for other businesses.”

Cllr Jim Hakewill (Ind, Rothwell and Mawsley) had been working to iron out the difference in fees.

He said: “I’m delighted that George can keep his business running and that he will be on the same rate as before.

"It seems ridiculous that his livelihood was put at risk by the failure to sort these charges out.”

Geo’s Grill will be returning with a freshened-up menu at a location to be announced soon.

