Burger van owner fears 'crazy' £3,440 difference between Corby and Kettering pitches will force business to shut

A stroke victim who started a catering truck says he's being forced out of business because of a ‘crazy’ discrepancy in fees charged in the different districts of North Northants.

George Page, 50, had worked as an HGV driver but after a stroke left him hospitalised, he began a new career as the owner of a fast food truck.

Starting in December 2024, George set up Geo’s Grill in the forecourt of premises in Curver Way, Corby, helped by local business owners.

He paid £1,060 to North Northants Council for a catering licence, but when circumstances changed and George had to move pitches to Kettering, he discovered the cost down the road would be more than four times the cost at £4,500.

George Page, from Rothwell, of Geo's Grill says the discrepancy between Corby and Kettering catering licences is 'crazy'/National World

George said: “It’s crazy! It’s nearly £4,000 more. The council has got to look at it. It doesn’t make any sense – it’s wrong."

Street trading licences used to be administered by the former town and district councils – East Northants District Council, The Borough Council of Wellingborough, Corby Borough Council and Kettering Borough Council.

On April 1, 2021, North Northants Council took over and has been seeking ever since to ‘harmonise’ the four areas.

The fees and charges last updated in December 2024, highlight differences in this case of those paid by street traders.

Geo's Grill in Corby /National World

In East Northants street traders pay £636, those in the Wellingborough area pay £868 for street trading consent, Corby area catering (or retail) licences cost £1,060, with Kettering area paying £4,500.

George is now preparing to shut up shop on Friday as he can’t afford the price difference.

He said: “Why is there a £3,440 difference? I expected it to be the same amount – it’s the same council. It’s got to be fair. I want to know why there’s the discrepancies. They haven’t sorted it out after four years.

"I don’t understand it. I’ve got the pitch from a friend who is helping me out. I support local businesses by getting all my meat from Jamie the Butcher. I want to keep it local. The council should be supporting small businesses.”

And he added: “I don’t want to give up but I’m closing on Friday. I’m usually happy but this is a kick in the teeth.”