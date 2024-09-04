Corby’s Rockingham Forest Hotel taken over in deal that is set to see over £3.5 million of investment into the property

The owners of Holiday Inn Express Kettering have taken over Corby’s Rockingham Forest Hotel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The takeover sees the business set for major investment, with plans to build a flagship hotel for the town, boosting the local economy through tourism and the creation of new jobs.

The Best Western Rockingham Forest Hotel has been bought by Avidity Hotels, a partnership set up by brothers Daniel and Antony Woodcock, sons of hotelier Louis Woodcock, founder of BDL Management, and local entrepreneurs and property developers Mulberry Commercial Property, the team behind many of Corby’s regeneration projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to Avidity Hotels taking ownership, the hotel has experienced some challenges. The hotel was planned to be used as an asylum accommodation in August 2022 but this was quickly scrapped by the Home Office.

The Best Western Rockingham Forest Hotel

The previous hurdles have inspired the ambitious new owners to re-establish the hotel, rekindling its reputation as the go-to hotel in the area and contributing to making Corby a ‘go-to’ destination.

Allan Tew, head of sales, said: “Once upon a time, the hotel was ‘the’ place for special occasions such as weddings, sporting events and festive celebrations, and we have exciting plans to return it to this golden time.”

With investment into the property expected to exceed £3.5 million, initial plans are already under way to update, extend and modernise the 86 en-suite bedroom hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new owners already own and operate the award-winning Holiday Inn Express in Kettering

There will also be significant investment into the public areas and meeting spaces, including the hotel's banqueting hall, which can accommodate up to 500 guests – creating an ideal space for corporate and private functions.

Work on the hotel, which also includes the Shine hair salon and beauty rooms, will begin in September 2024 and is expected to last 12 months.

The new owners already own and operate the award-winning Holiday Inn Express in Kettering, and group general manager, Marie Nickerson, will be overseeing both hotels.

She said: “It is a real privilege to be taking over this hotel, having worked alongside it for many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are incredibly lucky to be retaining the existing team, which is a real asset, and together we are focused on a new and successful future for the hotel.

“There is so much potential, and everyone is excited to watch the new owner’s exciting plans become a reality.”

She praised Avidity Hotels for their vision and investment in the Holiday Inn Express Kettering, saying: “Their commitment and investment to ensuring the hotel not only keeps up with the market but exceeds customer expectations has led to fantastic results, and we fully expect to be able to deliver the same with Rockingham Forest Hotel.”

The hotel will remain open during the refurbishment and Marie and her team are already recruiting for several key roles.

To find out more email [email protected] with a note of your preferred department and they will respond with suitable opportunities available.