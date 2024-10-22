Corby’s Lodge Park Sports Centre to offer free use of facilities to celebrate 50th anniversary this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Corby’s Lodge Park Sports Centre, North Northamptonshire Leisure is inviting the community to come and try the facilities for free.

Lodge Park Sports Centre provides a wealth of physical activity and health and well-being sessions, both indoor and outdoor, all year round.

The celebration weekend which runs from 6am to 10pm on Friday, October 25 and from 8am to 8pm on Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27 will give access to the community to try out many of the facilities and sessions for free.

Free sessions include:

Lodge Park Sports Centre. Image credit: Google

- Indoor racket sports – choose from Badminton, Table Tennis, Short Tennis or Pickleball

- Gym usage

- EGYM inductions

- Astroturf usage (juniors)

- Group Exercise Classes including Legs, Bums & Tums, Body Combat, Indoor Cycle, Gym Circuits, Body Blast and Boxing for Fitness

Cllr Helen Howell, deputy leader of North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) and executive member for Sport, Leisure, Culture and Tourism, said: “I am delighted that our North Northamptonshire residents will be able to try out facilities at Corby’s Lodge Park Sports Centre for free. These sessions provide an ideal opportunity for our residents to try out new and different sports they may be interested in but haven’t yet experienced.

“This offer is open to all ages, with the opportunity to try out short tennis for our youngest residents and the latest addition to Lodge Park, our E-gym, which is suitable and highly popular with those who enjoy exercise, but are less mobile than they used to be.

“I would encourage anyone interested to contact the centre and book their sessions ahead of time to avoid disappointment. There is something for everyone so why not give it a go.”

Jason Smithers, leader of NNC, said: “The health of our North Northamptonshire residents is of great importance, which is why as well as a wealth of physical activity sessions, those between the ages of 40 and 74 will be able to go along and have a NHS Health Check during the weekend.

“This free check can tell you whether you're at higher risk of getting certain health problems, such as heart disease, diabetes, kidney disease or stroke, as well as how to reduce your risk of these conditions.”

People wishing to book should call 01536 400033. As a special offer just for the weekend, anyone that signs up to a leisure membership will be able to join with no joining fee.