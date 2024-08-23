Corby’s Lakelands Hospice dog show promises ‘tail-wagging good time’ this weekend
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The event is being held on Sunday (August 25) from midday to 4pm.
It’s set to be a ‘paw-some’ day out for all the family in support of the hospice and will feature plenty of activities and entertainment as well as food and drink options.
There will be delicious offerings from street food traders and Flybybars, who will be serving up refreshing Pimms cocktails, mocktails, craft beers and a full in-flight menu from their pop-up bar.
Street food will be served until 6pm.
The dog show itself will include 10 different categories, which are cutest puppy (under 12 months), waggiest tail, prettiest bitch, most handsome dog, best crossbreed, best junior handler, best rescue dog, most appealing eyes, golden oldie and judges favourite.
They’re also going to have dog related stalls so that people can buy items for their pooches.
A spokesman for Lakelands Hospice said: “We’ve been doing a Lakelands Dog Show for quite a number of years and it’s usually in East Carlton Park.
“It is a bit of an institution in the Lakelands calendar. It’s very well attended, it’s quite a well thought of event I think.
“Everybody has good fun with it and we’re very much doggy people here at the hospice. I think nearly every member of staff owns a dog, so it is something that’s close to our hearts and I imagine one or two of them will be coming and joining in.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.