Corby's Labour general election hopeful Lee Barron launches new office in heart of town centre

Lee Barron opened his campaign office in Corby with a crowd of activists. Image: Submitted

One of the men hoping to be Corby’s next MP has opened his General Election campaign office in the town centre.

Labour’s Lee Barron, who announced his candidacy in the pivotal swing seat more than a year ago, welcomed shadow paymaster general Jonathan Ashworth to cut the ribbon at his new office in Spencer Court at the weekend.

Local activists including Labour group leader Matt Keane, former Mayor of Corby Leanne Buckingham and former two-time candidate Beth Miller turned out to give Mr Barron their backing, which came at the end of an incredibly busy week of campaigning.

Mr Barron is now 1/7 on with the bookmakers to take the bellwether seat that has been held by the Tories since 2015.

Mr Barron has visited The Rooftop Gallery, the Beanfield estate and Corby Central Mosque.

If elected, Mr Barron says he will prioritise cutting crime in his constituency towns as well as getting a dedicated police response hub in the area and improving local NHS facilities.

Corby’s police station closed a decade ago and since then response officers have been largely based out of the northern accomodation buiding in Kettering, with a neighbourhood team based at the Cube.

Mr Barron said he was ‘overwhelmed’ at the support he had been shown during his campaign launch, adding: “The last year has been incredible. The future really can only get better, and together, we can deliver change.”

He said he was looking forward to meeting as many local people as possible.

The Labour campaign office is in Spencer Court.

Mr Barron has wasted no time getting his election push under way in the town, spending the first week visiting a range of community groups across the town.

Within an hour of the election being called he had gathered a team of local party members into the town to leaflet. They have been out twice-a-day every day since then.

Mr Barron also visited Beanfield where a supporter brought along a unique ‘campaign car’.Shadow cabinet member Liz Kendall was invited along to Raunds, after teams had canvassed Oundle and Thrapston.

There was a visit to the much-loved Rooftop Arts Gallery before a trip to Corby Central Mosque and the official opening of the campaign office on Saturday (June 1).

The office will be open daily until the general election.

Meanwhile Mr Barron’s opposition Liberal Democrat candidate has called for protected status for rivers in Corby and East Northamptonshire.

Chris Lofts says that analysis of official data from the Environment Agency by the party shows that Anglian Water discharged sewage in North Northamptonshire’s waterways for 17,850 hours in 2023.

In an effort to tackle sewage dumping, the Liberal Democrats have announced a massive expansion of marine protected areas and a new Blue Flag status for rivers will be included in the party’s general election manifesto.

The introduction of Blue Flag status would set legally binding targets to prevent sewage dumping in those sites, giving special protected status for swimmers and wildlife.

It comes after Conservative candidate Tom Pursglove announced the potential for further funding for Corby under the Towns Fund.