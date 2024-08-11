Corby’s Iron Pit Woods promises ‘action packed afternoon’ at their free fun day this week
Summer Fun Day with Iron Pit Woods is being held on Wednesday, August 14, from midday to 4pm.
The day promises lots of fun activities for all the family to enjoy, including discounted mini golf, discounted high ropes, discounted axe throwing, a bouncy castle, face painting, and more.
There will also be plenty of stalls as well as food and drink options there on the day.
Iron Pit Woods is based out of Corby’s Holiday Inn and opened their 18-hole adventure golf and aerial assault course in July last year (2023).
They’ve since added axe throwing to the site and plan to add more activities in the future.
Janette Weedall, of Corby Holiday Inn, said: “We just thought, parents struggle with what to do with their children so we thought we’d put on a big summer fun barbecue.
“I think it’s going to be an amazing day, the response we’ve had has been phenomenal.”
If you would like to register your attendance to the summer fun day email [email protected] but don’t worry if you haven’t as you’ll still be able to attend.
There is free parking available on site.
