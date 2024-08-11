Corby’s Iron Pit Woods promises ‘action packed afternoon’ at their free fun day this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Corby’s Iron Pit Woods have promised ‘an action packed afternoon’ at their free summer fun day this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summer Fun Day with Iron Pit Woods is being held on Wednesday, August 14, from midday to 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day promises lots of fun activities for all the family to enjoy, including discounted mini golf, discounted high ropes, discounted axe throwing, a bouncy castle, face painting, and more.

There will also be plenty of stalls as well as food and drink options there on the day.

Summer Fun Day with Iron Pitt Woods is being held on Wednesday, August 14 from 12pm to 4pm.

Iron Pit Woods is based out of Corby’s Holiday Inn and opened their 18-hole adventure golf and aerial assault course in July last year (2023).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’ve since added axe throwing to the site and plan to add more activities in the future.

Janette Weedall, of Corby Holiday Inn, said: “We just thought, parents struggle with what to do with their children so we thought we’d put on a big summer fun barbecue.

“I think it’s going to be an amazing day, the response we’ve had has been phenomenal.”

If you would like to register your attendance to the summer fun day email [email protected] but don’t worry if you haven’t as you’ll still be able to attend.

There is free parking available on site.