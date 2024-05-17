Axe throwing latest attraction added to Corby hotel's mini golf and high ropes courses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An axe throwing experience is set to open a year after visitors were first welcomed to a Corby outdoor leisure attraction.

Iron Pit Woods Adventure based at The Holiday Inn Hotel Corby Kettering will celebrate the facility’s first anniversary with the opening of an axe throwing activity area.

It’s been a busy first 12 months for the attraction based in woodland next to the hotel that includes an outdoor adventure golf and aerial assault course and zip wire.

Woodland manager Jamie Jackson said: “It’s been really amazing. We have had corporate events and birthday parties that are very, very popular.

Corby, Holiday Inn Corby Kettering l-r Jamie Jackson and Janette Weedall at the entrance to Iron Pit Woods adventure area/National World

"We had a lot of visitors last summer and now the weather is getting better people are planning and booking slots.”

Opening on Tuesday, May 28, a supervised axe-throwing area will extend time visitors can spend at the woodland site.

Jamie said: “It’s the next big thing and is very ‘Corby’. There will be three targets and it will be instructor led. If people want to do all three attractions – golf, assault course and axe throwing – they can give us a call or go to our website.”

The hotel’s sales manager Janette Weedall said: “In the first year we had 12,000 book for Iron Pit Woods. We have had people from all over – Rutland, Leicestershire, Cambridgeshire and across the East Midlands. Corby has Adrenaline Alley, the pool, the cinema, we’ve got Nike coming to Corby. We would love to host more corporate team-building events.”

Corby, Holiday Inn Corby Kettering - Jamie Jackson and the axe throwing area that is under construction in the Iron Pit Woods adventure area/National World

As well as businesses on ‘away days’, the area is being used by local schools, scout groups and other youth organisations.

Jamie added: “The teachers love it and the kids love it.”

All the activities are for people aged eight and above.