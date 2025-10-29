Corby's Argos discount store set to shut its doors after nearly three decades

The popular Argos Clearance Bargains shop in Corby is set to close by Christmas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A bargain basement store that has been loved by generations in Corby has announced its proposed closure, the Northants Telegraph has learned, with the expected loss of about 20 jobs.

Staff at the site have entered a consultation period over their roles, and have been offered the chance to apply for jobs at alternative locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Argos Clearance Bargains in Cronin Road sells end-of-line and returned toys, electronics and furniture stock from the former catalogue shop. It’s been well-used across Corby for more than 25 years by people on a budget or those looking for a bargain.

Corby's Argos Clearance Bargains warehouse is set to shut after nearly three decades. Image: NW

But now the shop will shut for the final time in December.

The unit transferred hands for £2.2m in 2021, with Argos as the existing tenant. But their lease ended in December 2024.

Argos is owned by Sainsbury’s.

An Argos spokesperson said: “We have shared the difficult news with colleagues that we are proposing to close our Corby Clearance Bargains store.

“We understand this will be an unsettling time for those affected by this news and we are supporting them in any way we can. This includes exploring redeployment opportunities for our colleagues across Sainsbury’s and Argos.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Argos has closed the majority of its high street stores during the past few years as it moves its operations inside Sainsbury’s. The catalogue retailer was bought by the supermarket firm back in 2016 for £1.4bn. Recent talks to sell Argos to a Chinese firm stalled at an early stage.