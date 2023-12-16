Corby would-be burglar sent to jail after trying to get into property on Oakley Vale estate
A man who tried to burgle a property in Corby has been jailed for six months.
Jared Wright, 35, has several previous convictions for burglary, which magistrates were told about during a trial at Northampton earlier this week.
They heard that Wright had previously taken part in burglaries and car thefts, on one occasion last year breaking into a house in Kettering and driving off at high speed in a stolen van. He was jailed for two years and eight months for that crime and had not long been released when he was caught again.
Two years previously, he had been caught hiding in bushes following a high-speed chase through Kettering.
At his hearing on Wednesday (December 13) Wright, of Westbury Walk, Corby, denied trying to break into a home in Wren Close on the Oakley Vale estate on October 10.
After a trial, magistrates found him guilty and jailed him for six months because of his repeat offending.