A prolific burglar who stole a van after breaking into a house in Kettering before driving it dangerously off-road has been jailed.

Jared John Patrick Wright, who was banned from getting behind the wheel, is now behind bars after admitting his crimes at Northampton Crown Court last week.

In the early hours of June 8 the 35-year-old burglar broke into a house in Speight Crescent and stole a white Citroen van, proceeding to drive it out of Kettering dangerously at high speeds and off-road through woods and bollards.

He made it to Corby and eventually stopped when he reached Harlech, where he decamped and ran off.

But Wright was caught a short time later by officers on foot and was arrested.

When he appeared Northampton Crown Court he pleaded guilty to burglary, an attempted burglary on the same night in Thurston Drive in Kettering, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

He was sentenced to a total of two years and eight months in prison.

Lead investigator Detective Constable Martin Green, from Northamptonshire Police, said: “I am pleased that a prolific burglar like Jared Wright has been sent to prison and is off the streets of Northamptonshire.

“Putting burglars away is something we remain determined to do at Northamptonshire Police and we will continue working hard to do just that, therefore making this county a safer place to live.”

