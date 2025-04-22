Corby woodland shooting - man, 54, and woman, 41, arrested in 'attempted murder' case
The serious assault took place in Hazel Wood, near Westcott Way, at about 4.15pm on Friday, April 11, when the boy sustained a gunshot wound.
He was taken to hospital but is thankfully expected to make a recovery.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “A 20-year-old man arrested on April 14 on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
“Two more arrests have also been made since then - a 54-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, and a 41-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.
“Both people have also been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
“Detectives investigating the incident continue to follow numerous lines of enquiry and are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward.”
Witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone with doorbell, dash cam or video footage, can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or report online at www.northants.police.uk/ro, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Quote incident number 25000210446.