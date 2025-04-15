Man arrested in connection with Corby shooting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Corby.

The serious assault happened in Hazel Wood, near Westcott Way, at about 4.15pm on Friday, April 11, when the boy sustained a gunshot wound.

Last night (April 14) a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident. He remains in police custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Liz Basham said: “We have been working around the clock since this incident happened at the end of last week and I hope news of this arrest provides some reassurance to our local community in Corby.

Corby - Hazel Wood off Wesctott Way, police guard scene of the shooting of a 17-year-old boy/National World

“We would still ask anyone who witnessed what happened or anyone with information or footage of the incident to come forward.

“Our neighbourhood policing team in Corby continue to carry out reassurance patrols in and around the Hazel Wood area and anyone with any concerns in the local area is welcome to approach them at any time.”

The 17-year-old victim was taken to hospital but is expected to make ‘a recovery’.

Witnesses or anyone with information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or report online at www.northants.police.uk/ro or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 25000210446.