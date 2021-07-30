Corby woman told by court to leave her home after repeated criminal incidents

The flat in the process of being boarded-up. Image: JPI Media

A court has made another closure order on a Corby flat after local residents had to put up with months of anti-social behaviour.

Leanne Tew was accompanied from her ground-floor flat at 23 Stour Road on the Shire Lodge estate yesterday afternoon (Thursday, July 29) by police and council workers.

Her removal follows the issuing of a closure order by magistrates sitting in Northampton yesterday morning.

Several council vehicles and police officers were on the scene. Image: JPI Media

Tew left the flat in a taxi after council workers arrived with metal boards to secure the property.

It means that nobody, including the resident, can return to the flat for three months.

North Northamptonshire Council's legal team requested the latest order in the town following a string of similar orders in recent months including at Constable Road, in Buckfast Square and at Culross Walk.

A spokeswoman for NNC said: "North Northamptonshire Council’s Safer Corby Team, working in partnership with Northants Police have obtained a Closure Order on a property in Stour Road, Corby.

The flat in Stour Road has been at the centre of criminal activity. Image: JPI Media

"The Closure Order was granted on Thursday 29th July 2021 at Northampton Magistrates’ Court and means that access to the property is prohibited by any unauthorised person(s). It is a criminal offence to enter and any attempts to do so need to be reported to the Police.

"The Closure Order has been obtained under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, following several reports and incidents at the property - all linked to anti-social behaviour and crime.

"This action has been taken as part of our ongoing commitment to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour in the borough."

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.