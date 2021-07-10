Corby 'party house' boarded up after court hears of anti-social behaviour

The first floor flat is boarded up

A magistrate has granted a closure order at a first-floor flat in Corby that had been a magnet for anti-social behaviour.

The court had been asked by North Northamptonshire Council to consider shutting the flat at 21 Constable Road and turfing out its resident Ross McAllister. At a hearing on Thursday (July 8) magistrates granted the order against Mr McAllister and the flat was subsequently boarded up.

One neighbour told the Northants Telegraph yesterday: "They were nothing but trouble. It had become like a party house at times and there were people coming and going a lot. It wasn't really very nice to live near."

The order posted on the door of the house

Closure orders are only taken as a last step by local authorities who have made previous efforts to encourage rowdy residents to clean up their act.