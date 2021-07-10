Corby 'party house' boarded up after court hears of anti-social behaviour
The flat in Constable Road had been causing issues for locals
A magistrate has granted a closure order at a first-floor flat in Corby that had been a magnet for anti-social behaviour.
The court had been asked by North Northamptonshire Council to consider shutting the flat at 21 Constable Road and turfing out its resident Ross McAllister. At a hearing on Thursday (July 8) magistrates granted the order against Mr McAllister and the flat was subsequently boarded up.
One neighbour told the Northants Telegraph yesterday: "They were nothing but trouble. It had become like a party house at times and there were people coming and going a lot. It wasn't really very nice to live near."
Closure orders are only taken as a last step by local authorities who have made previous efforts to encourage rowdy residents to clean up their act.
The order runs for the next three months and was granted to prevent the risk or disorderly conduct at the flat.