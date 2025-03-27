Corby village's new MP hears of 'exorbitant fees', 'poor services', 'unadopted roads' at troubled unfinished housing development
Kettering MP Rosie Wrighting held a forum for residents with about 140 people attending the meeting on Saturday (March 22).
Residents shared their stories about how high fees, poor infrastructure and other problems have affected them - Little Stanion now falls into the Kettering constituency after boundary changes in 2024.
Construction work on the estate began more than a decade ago but parts remain unfinished, with developer JME Developments entering administration last year.
Ms Wrighting said: “Ever since I became the election candidate I have been picking up issues on the doorstep in Little Stanion so I was pleased to hold this meeting.
“Everyone should feel safe and secure in their homes but residents have told me stories of exorbitant fees, poor services, problems with unadopted roads and a lack of transparency.
“It’s clear the situation is untenable and many people living there do not have the dream that they were sold. It was important that people in Little Stanion were able to tell me what they want to see change so we can collectively look at the next steps.”
The Leasehold Advisory Service, Citizens Advice and Little Stanion Parish Council were also present at the meeting to hear from concerned residents and answer their questions.
In May 2024, Little Stanion owner JME Developments went into administration.
Problems for residents include road safety and paving issues, problems with lighting and housing.
Ms Wrighting has met with the directors of the site’s developers and property management company to discuss issues affecting constituents.
She added: “There were lots of action points to take away from the meeting and my team and I will be raising these with relevant authorities and other MPs.
“I will continue to support the people of Little Stanion and work with them to find solutions to problems on the estate.”
In the wake of JME Developments going into administration last year, Jason Smithers, leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said it was ‘disappointing news for all concerned’.
He had added: “We are gathering information to fully understand the issues and will continue to monitor the situation.”
