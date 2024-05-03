Little Stanion residents call for answers after half-finished estate developer goes under

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People living in an unfinished estate near Corby have called for a public meeting to get answers to urgent questions they have over what might happen next.

As revealed by the Northants Telegraph yesterday, Little Stanion owner JME Developments have gone into administration after years of penny-pinching withdrawals of promises made over public services and affordable housing on the estate.

Many of the roads on the estate are unfinished and a community centre and multi-use games area have never been built.

When large developers go into administration, it is often up to the authorities to step in to get them finished, which creates an extra burden for the taxpayer.

Although no details of JME’s debts have yet been made public, only three weeks ago rumours of financial troubles were dismissed as ‘unhelpful gossip’.

Now some of the 2,500 concerned locals are asking the authorities to meet with them to explain what might happen now.

A letter to North Northamptonshire Council asks for them to organise a public meeting over Little Stanion’s ‘untenable situation’.

Among several issues, residents want to challenge are the failure to complete roads, the games area and the new community building which they say are a breach of the developer’s planning obligations.

They also want the council to look into whether JME was ever the legal landowner of the estate, and whether its sister company Little Stanion Farm Management has the legal right to charge a large, regular management fee.

They also want the investigation to look into the planning department of the former Corby Borough Council and the handling of the development by its officers.

Jason Smithers (Con, Oundle), leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “We have been made aware of the news about JME Developments going into administration; this is disappointing news for all concerned.

“We are gathering information to fully understand the issues and will continue to monitor the situation.”

MP Tom Pursglove has been involved in representing local people in discussions with JME at various points during the past few years. He said he was due to meet residents this morning and will comment further after those meetings have taken place.