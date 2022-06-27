Corby teenage boy remains in 'serious condition' in hospital after Friday night hit-and-run

The four Corby teenagers injured in a late night hit-and-run remain hospitalised, one in a ‘serious condition’, after they were hit by a car whilst crossing a road.

A car smashed into the four pedestrians following a Street Food Friday event in West Glebe Park on Friday, June 24.

The group – two boys and two girls – all in their late teens, was crossing Cottingham Road at the pedestrian crossing at about 11.10pm when a Vauxhall Insignia hit them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Witness Appeal

The car travelled towards Elizabeth Street and was later found abandoned at the Boating Lake.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “One of the teenagers is in a serious condition in hospital, the other three are still in hospital but their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.”

Two men and one women, all in their late teens, sustained serious injuries and were taken to University Hospital Coventry. The fourth pedestrian was taken to Kettering General Hospital ‘as a matter of precaution’.

Locals tried to help the injured teens and one told this newspaper that the aftermath of the incident was ‘horrific’.

The pedestrian crossing in Cottingham Road, Corby

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or the vehicle prior to and after the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 22000363521.