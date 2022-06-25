Late night Corby hit-and-run sees three seriously injured following Street Food Friday event

The scene of the incident in Cottingham Road, Corby

A car smashed into four pedestrians crossing the road following a Street Food Friday event in West Glebe Park last night (Friday, June 24).

The group of youngsters was crossing Cottingham Road at the pedestrian crossing at about 11.10pm when a Vauxhall Insignia hit them.

The car travelled towards Elizabeth Street and was later found abandoned at the Boating Lake.

Two men and one women, all in their late teens, sustained serious injuries and were taken to University Hospital Coventry. The fourth pedestrian was taken to Kettering General Hospital as a matter of precaution.

Locals tried to help the injured teens and one told this newspaper that the aftermath of the incident was ‘horrific’.

Street Food Friday events have been taking place in West Glebe Park throughout the summer and have been incredibly popular with local youngsters.

A 36-year-old man from Corby has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision. He remains in police custody.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or the vehicle prior to and after the incident.