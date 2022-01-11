Corby stabbing victim's injuries 'not thought to be life-threatening'

A man who was airlifted for emergency treatment after being stabbed in a busy Corby street remains in hospital today (Tuesday, January 11).

The victim, who is in his 40s, received first aid from a passer-by after the incident in Elizabeth Street at about 2.20pm on Monday.

His injuries are thought not to be 'life threatening', police confirmed this morning.

The scene cordoned off by Northants Police in Elizabeth Street, Corby

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "The victim (man in his 40s) is still being treated in hospital. However we believe his injuries are not life-threatening at this time.

"No arrests [have been] made yet. We would still appeal for any witnesses to come forward using ref number 22000017626."