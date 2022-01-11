Corby stabbing victim's injuries 'not thought to be life-threatening'
The incident took place at about 2.20pm yesterday
A man who was airlifted for emergency treatment after being stabbed in a busy Corby street remains in hospital today (Tuesday, January 11).
The victim, who is in his 40s, received first aid from a passer-by after the incident in Elizabeth Street at about 2.20pm on Monday.
His injuries are thought not to be 'life threatening', police confirmed this morning.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: "The victim (man in his 40s) is still being treated in hospital. However we believe his injuries are not life-threatening at this time.
"No arrests [have been] made yet. We would still appeal for any witnesses to come forward using ref number 22000017626."