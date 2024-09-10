Corby S&L rugby team-mates have only 500km to go in 2000km year-long ultra-run

Two members of Stewarts and Lloyds Rugby Club have 500km left to run in their 2,000km year-long ultra-run fundraiser.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Hand and Alden Marshall committed to running 5 kilometres every single day this year, and have now passed day 250 of their challenge, having covered an impressive 1,500 kilometres so far.

Averaging 6.5 kilometres a day, Nathan and Alden have not only maintained their daily runs, without missing a single day, but have also taken on two ultra-marathons and several half-marathons along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their motivation is to support their club's ambitions to improve the accessibility of their clubhouse by installing disabled access facilities.

Nathan Hand and Alden Marshall from S&L Rugby Club presented with medals from the S&L Rugby Club president and the managing director of JS Davidson Ltd who sponsored the pair £1 each per kilometre during their month-long run last year.

So far, the duo has raised £1,000 and remain determined to keep up their daily 5k runs until they reach their 2000km target. They are hopeful that their tireless efforts and ongoing commitment will inspire more donations to help them achieve their goal.

Nathan said: "It's been tough running every single day, including the day my baby boy Eli was born, but we're committed to this challenge and are prepared to keep going until we hit our goal.”

Alden said: "Every kilometre, no matter what, brings us closer to our target, and that's what keeps us going."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair also ran 10km every day in February last year (2023) to fundraise for the club.

The club is rallying behind them as they approach the final stretch of their challenge, with many eagerly following their progress and cheering them on for the final 500km.

Stewarts & Lloyds RFC has been a cornerstone of Corby since the 1930s, bringing people of all ages, abilities, and genders together through a shared love of rugby.

A club spokesman said: “Our club has always been more than just a place to play—it’s a community where everyone is welcomed and valued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we look to the future, we are committed to making rugby accessible to everyone in Corby. However, our outdated changing facilities are holding us back, especially when it comes to encouraging more women and girls to join the game.

“These facilities no longer meet the needs of our members, and without improvements, our goal of increased participation is at risk.”

To change this, the club is launching a major refurbishment project that will create four new en-suite changing rooms and two en-suite referees’ rooms.

These upgrades are essential to provide safety, privacy, and accessibility to their diverse membership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club spokesman added: “This project is about more than just improving our facilities—it’s about ensuring Stewarts & Lloyds RFC remains a place where everyone in Corby can enjoy the benefits of rugby in an environment that is truly inclusive.”

If you’d like to support Nathan and Alden visit their JustGiving page. For every £10 you donate you have a chance to win a signed Courtney Lawes frames shirt.