Corby S&L rugby team-mates complete ultra-run - each running 10km every day for a month

Team-mates at a Corby sports club have successfully completed a gruelling fundraiser – running 10km a day for a whole month.

Stewarts & Lloyds (Corby) Rugby Football Club members Nathan Hand and Alden Marshall took on the ultra-run to raise funds for new disabled facilities at the clubhouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between them the pair covered a total of 582km (362 miles), the equivalent distance from Corby to Dundee.

Nathan Hand and Alden Marshall from S&L Rugby Club presented with medals from the S&L Rugby Club president and the managing director of JS Davidson Ltd who sponsored the pair £1 each per kilometre.

Running in sub-zero temperatures, wind and rain, the sporty colleagues were bolstered by rugby players from their club.

Nathan said: “It’s been a great experience. Really tough at times, especially when it was dark and cold in the morning, but everyone’s generosity and support has made it all worth it. I’m proud of Alden and myself for completing something so challenging and for raising such a great amount of money for the project.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It took the pair 27 hours and 33 minutes to complete 291km each, raising £2,620 with donations still coming, smashing their original £1,000 target. Early starts saw the friends running at 6am everyday.

Alden said: “It has been one hell of an experience, its been very tough at times but I’m glad we managed to grind it out in the end to raise such an amazing amount from all of the generous donations.”

On the last day they doubled the distance as they both ran 20km each to mark reaching their £2,000 target. The money raised will be used to extend the clubhouse that will incorporate a disabled lift and disabled toilet. As well as improving accessibility, extra space will be used for female changing facilities.

Tom Manson, Stewarts & Lloyds (Corby) Rugby Football Club’s commercial manager, said: “It’s amazing that the lads got up every day and despite their long hours at work they still committed to running 10km to help the club achieve its ambition to enable access to all of our local community – respect.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stewarts & Lloyds (Corby) RFC is the only rugby club remaining in Corby and has been existence as a community facility for over 75 years.