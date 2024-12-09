Corby school's huge donation to foodbank
The significant donation to Corby Foodbank based at St Columba’s Church was made as part of the school’s Harvest Festival celebrations.
All four school houses worked together with their heads of house and house champions to collect the donations, which weighed in at an impressive 336.9kg.
Corby Foodbank sent their thanks to Lodge Park Academy for the donation which the foodbank described as “unbelievably generous in these most difficult of times.”
Sue Jones, Executive Principal at Lodge Park Academy, part of the David Ross Education Trust, said:
“A huge thank you to the whole school community for these donations.
“I am very proud that our students have worked together to provide generous donations to the Corby Foodbank.”
Last year the foodbank, which is manned by volunteers, helped 3,500 people in Corby.