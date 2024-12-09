Corby school's huge donation to foodbank

By Kate Cronin
Published 9th Dec 2024, 09:37 BST
Updated 9th Dec 2024, 09:39 BST
Staff and pupils at Lodge Park Academy in Corby have donated food weighing more than a third of a tonne to the local foodbank.

The significant donation to Corby Foodbank based at St Columba’s Church was made as part of the school’s Harvest Festival celebrations.

All four school houses worked together with their heads of house and house champions to collect the donations, which weighed in at an impressive 336.9kg.

Corby Foodbank sent their thanks to Lodge Park Academy for the donation which the foodbank described as “unbelievably generous in these most difficult of times.”

Staff and students went to St Columba's Church to hand over the donation to the Corby Foodbank. Image: DRETplaceholder image
Staff and students went to St Columba's Church to hand over the donation to the Corby Foodbank. Image: DRET

Sue Jones, Executive Principal at Lodge Park Academy, part of the David Ross Education Trust, said:

“A huge thank you to the whole school community for these donations.

“I am very proud that our students have worked together to provide generous donations to the Corby Foodbank.”

Last year the foodbank, which is manned by volunteers, helped 3,500 people in Corby.

