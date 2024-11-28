Foodbank volunteers win prestigious Spirit of Corby award

A group of volunteers has been recognised for their hard work and dedication in helping those in need within the Corby community, by picking up the Volunteer award at this year’s Spirit of Corby Awards.

The volunteers at Corby Foodbank, who distribute three-day emergency, non-perishable food parcels to local people in food crisis, collected the award at a heart-warming ceremony held at the Best Western Rockingham Forest Hotel, Corby on Friday 22nd November.

Organised by Corby Town Council, the Awards celebrate the very best of Corby’s community, as nominated by the people of the town.

The Volunteer Spirit of Corby Award recognises an individual or group who have shown exceptional dedication volunteering for a local cause, ongoing project or one off event.

The team at Corby Foodbank collecting their award.

With the Foodbank supporting 3,500 people in Corby and surrounding villages in 2023 – a 20% increase rate, year on year – the service the volunteers provide is vital for the community.

“Our volunteers come from all walks of life but what they all have in common is a passion for supporting the community, alongside a keenness to give up their time to help give back to society,” said Corby Foodbank’s manager, Martin Langford.

“Every volunteer has their own personal reason for giving up their time and they all do an amazing job. Winning this award recognises the wonderful contribution they make as the Foodbank simply couldn’t operate without them.

“So, a big thank you to everyone who voted for us. We are over the moon about winning. It really does mean a lot.”

Alongside providing three-day emergency, non-perishable food parcels to local people in food crisis, Corby Foodbank also signpost those using its services to get the help and support when they need it most, via the provision of a dedicated Citizen’s Advice adviser on site. A recently introduced councillor surgery is also held on the last Friday of every month.

To find out more about Corby Foodbank and the work that they do, visit https://corby.foodbank.org.uk/news/