Corby RS employee battles high winds atop Snowdon with a washing machine strapped to his back to raise £10,000
Mark Watson, from RS’ talent acquisition team, has exceeded his £10,000 target in aid of The Washing Machine Project, a global charity that combines innovation and sustainable engineering to provide displaced and low-income communities with an accessible and affordable manual crank, off-the-grid washing machine.
The £5,190 in donations via JustGiving will be matched by RS to take the current total to £10,380.
Mark battled 50 miles per hour winds carrying a 30 kilogram machine on his climb of the highest mountain in the British Isles south of the Scottish Highlands, which stands at more than 1,000 metres.
Mark said: “The weather wasn’t on our side on what was already set to be a gruelling physical challenge, but the will to highlight the great work of TWMP and the difference it makes to the lives of people worldwide was the motivation that helped me through.
“I’d like to thank all those who supported me in the challenge and donated to this worthy cause.”
If you’d like to support Mark in this challenge and help make a difference to displaced and low income families around the world, visit justgiving.com.
