Corby man to climb Mount Snowdon with a washing machine strapped to his back then do laundry at 1,053m to raise £10,000 for RS charity
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mark Watson, from RS’ talent acquisition team, will set off on Friday, June 21, to climb Wales’ highest mountain in a bid to raise £10,000 for The Washing Machine Project (TWMP).
The 30-kilogram machine will be strapped to him for the whole climb to the 1,085 summit racing a secondary team using the Snowdon Mountain Railway train, with a flat pack machine.
When they reach the top, the team will race to assemble their machine at the top, before Mark makes it to the summit with his – when both machines are ready for action, a wash cycle will be conducted at the summit.
Mark said: “This will be a great physical challenge for me and one which I’m sure will test me to the limit, but it’s the perfect way to highlight the great work of TWMP and the difference the organisation makes to so many people around the world. I’m really excited to get going on this challenge.”
TWMP is a global charity that combines innovation and sustainable engineering to provide displaced and low-income communities with an accessible and affordable manual crank, off-the-grid washing machine.
The ‘Divya’ machines alleviate the burden of handwashing, and come flat packed, requiring only basic hand tools to assemble.
RS Group is matching all donations to this cause.
To support Mark in this challenge and help make a difference to displaced and low income families around the world, visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/snowdontwmp.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.