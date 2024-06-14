Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Corby RS employee will attempt to climb to the top of Mount Snowdon – carrying an off-grid washing machine strapped to his back – to do his laundry.

Mark Watson, from RS’ talent acquisition team, will set off on Friday, June 21, to climb Wales’ highest mountain in a bid to raise £10,000 for The Washing Machine Project (TWMP).

The 30-kilogram machine will be strapped to him for the whole climb to the 1,085 summit racing a secondary team using the Snowdon Mountain Railway train, with a flat pack machine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When they reach the top, the team will race to assemble their machine at the top, before Mark makes it to the summit with his – when both machines are ready for action, a wash cycle will be conducted at the summit.

Mark Watson from Corby will climb Mount Snowdon with a off-grid washing machine strapped to his back/RS

Mark said: “This will be a great physical challenge for me and one which I’m sure will test me to the limit, but it’s the perfect way to highlight the great work of TWMP and the difference the organisation makes to so many people around the world. I’m really excited to get going on this challenge.”

TWMP is a global charity that combines innovation and sustainable engineering to provide displaced and low-income communities with an accessible and affordable manual crank, off-the-grid washing machine.

The ‘Divya’ machines alleviate the burden of handwashing, and come flat packed, requiring only basic hand tools to assemble.

RS Group is matching all donations to this cause.