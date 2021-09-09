Corby royal visit as Earl and Countess join in Home-Start Pyjamarama party

Volunteers and staff at a Corby charity have been thanked for their hard work supporting local families during the Covid-19 pandemic by a pair of royal guests.

Family support charity, Home-Start Corby, welcomed The Earl and Countess of Wessex as guests yesterday (Wednesday) when they visited the charity based in the Pen Green Centre for Children and their Families.

During their visit Prince Edward and wife Sophie helped to make up packs containing night time routine suggestions, as well as a toothbrush, new pyjamas, bath time bubbles, night-time story book, a cuddly toy and a picture for each child to draw called 'Pyjamarama- make your own bedtime star'.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, chats to Home-Start volunteers and families

Maggie MacKay, manager at Home-Start Corby, said: “We were delighted to welcome The Earl and Countess. Their visit means so much to everyone. Our volunteers do so much to support families and it makes a huge difference to our community. It is wonderful to be able to acknowledge the work they do. We are passionate about supporting families and it was lovely to share that during this special visit.”

The pair chatted with staff, volunteers and children and paid tribute to the work the charity carries out in the local community, with a special thank you for playing such an important role in the past year.

They were also presented with a special home-made bag by Hope, aged three, whose family has been supported by Home-Start Corby.

After the presentation, The Earl and Countess unveiled a plaque to commemorate their day at the centre.

Prince Edward met families and children

Maggie said: “When the world was advised to stay apart during lockdown our volunteer team pulled together ever closer and ensured the families of Home-Start were not alone. Families were offered emotional and practical support throughout as well as weekly calls and doorstep visits.

“Volunteers provided a strong supportive network based on trust and friendship. They celebrated with families when a new baby was born during the pandemic and encouraged families to keep going with home schooling their children. They supported with relationship challenges and the impact of furlough on finances, provided different packs of resources where needed and they even learned to Zoom and adapt to a digital world.

“At Home-Start Corby and nationally we ensure children and their families living in our local communities never feel alone, and that there is always somebody who cares enough to be there when needed.”

Home-Start Corby is one of 185 Home Starts across the four nations of the UK and has 13,000 trained volunteers who are paired with a family, to offer practical and emotional support as well as friendship, on a range of issues.

The Earl of Wessex was given a gift

Volunteers offer compassionate and non-judgemental support on a range of issues including loneliness, mental health, physical disabilities of a parent or child, financial worries, supporting young mums and the challenges of twins and triplets.

Peter Grigg, chief executive of Home-Start UK, said: “Home-Start has been supporting families across the UK since 1973 but during the pandemic that support became more vital than ever. To have that hard work recognised today has been fantastic.”

Prince Edward chatted to families at the Pen Green Centre