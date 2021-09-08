Earl and Countess pop in to thank Corby's Kingswood Covid support heroes

Their Royal Highnesses The Earl and Countess of Wessex have popped into the Kingswood Neighbourhood Centre in Corby to thank staff and volunteers from the Kingswood Community Support Group.

The group was established in November 2020, to support residents during the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the pandemic, Kingswood Community Support Group have been preparing food parcels, packed lunches for children, personal hygiene and cleaning parcels, personal protection equipment packs for the children returning to school, recipe boxes, and support with providing furniture / soft furnishings to those on the estate in need.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex also visited Kettering

Mrs Lynn Johnston, manager of Kingswood Neighbourhood Centre, said: “It was a total shock when I heard there would be a visit from The Earl and Countess of Wessex to say thank you for the support the staff and volunteers have given to the Kingswood local community.

"It was an honour for our small community organisations, staff, and volunteers to be recognised. The visit is an event that I will never forget.”

Staff and volunteers also carried out welfare checks on residents in the area and provided any additional support needed. The group has also set up a youth club, sponsored by Kingswood Primary Academy, for children aged five to 18 years. To creates a safe, fun, environment for the young people on the estate.

Kingswood Community Support are grateful for the support and kind donations from Ikea, Morrisons supermarket, the Methodist church, Kingswood Primary Academy, community organisations (Northamptonshire Sport and youth workers) and DEFRA grant funding.