Corby road closures this weekend as Pride parade takes place

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 4th Jun 2025, 12:02 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Corby Pride is back this weekend with some road closures for the parade.

Organised by Corby Town Council alongside volunteers and supported by sponsors, it’s the third edition of the event that gives a loud and proud platform to local LGBT+ communities.

The Pride parade on Saturday, June 7 means there will be a rolling road closure in place from midday to 12.30pm in the town centre – covering George Street from the junction with Alexandra Road, Westcott Way near Willow Place and Elizabeth Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Corby Council spokesman said: “This has relevant permissions from the authorities but may cause temporary disruption to motorists, for which we apologise in advance.”

A rolling road closure will be in place on Saturday (June 7) for the Corby Pride paradeA rolling road closure will be in place on Saturday (June 7) for the Corby Pride parade
A rolling road closure will be in place on Saturday (June 7) for the Corby Pride parade
Read More
Corby Pride is back – and bigger than ever

Separately, Cottingham Road will be closed apart from resident access between Richmond Road and Forest Gate Road from 8am to 9pm with a diversion in place.

These closures are being managed by a private traffic management team.

The parade will then head to Coronation Park for an afternoon of entertainment and community support which is free for all.

Related topics:Corby

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice