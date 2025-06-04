Corby road closures this weekend as Pride parade takes place

Corby Pride is back this weekend with some road closures for the parade.

Organised by Corby Town Council alongside volunteers and supported by sponsors, it’s the third edition of the event that gives a loud and proud platform to local LGBT+ communities.

The Pride parade on Saturday, June 7 means there will be a rolling road closure in place from midday to 12.30pm in the town centre – covering George Street from the junction with Alexandra Road, Westcott Way near Willow Place and Elizabeth Street.

A Corby Council spokesman said: “This has relevant permissions from the authorities but may cause temporary disruption to motorists, for which we apologise in advance.”

Separately, Cottingham Road will be closed apart from resident access between Richmond Road and Forest Gate Road from 8am to 9pm with a diversion in place.

These closures are being managed by a private traffic management team.

The parade will then head to Coronation Park for an afternoon of entertainment and community support which is free for all.