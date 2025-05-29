Corby’s third Pride even is set to take place next month.

Organised by Corby Town Council alongside volunteers and supported by sponsors, it’s the third edition of the event that gives a loud and proud platform to local LGBT+ communities.

As in previous years, the main event on Saturday, June 7 is in two segments. From 12noon a parade will make its way from George Street outside the Corby Cube, along Westcott Way and Elizabeth Street to Coronation Park.

The park then becomes the venue for an afternoon of entertainment and community support which is free to all.

Corby Pride 2024. Image: Anthony Hardacre.

A main stage hosting live music and performance is hosted by drag queen Capri Conceive. The headline act this year is Queen tribute Flash who promise an hour of energy as a salute to one of the world’s most popular bands.

Tina Turner tribute Sass Brown brings alive the spirit of the Queen of Rock and Roll, there’s a trip into the world of musicals and cabaret with Marie La Rae, powerhouse singer-songwriter Tara Simms performs plus there’s local singer and Corby Pride favourite Zoe Roderick.

There will also be food stalls, bars and community causes.

Pride this year is being sponsored by Specsavers, RS Group PLC, Dyno-Rod, Tresham College which is part of the Bedford College Group, Wincanton and the National Education Union.

It is also being supported by National Lottery Community Fund, Corby’s Stuart Charles Estate Agents, Central Co-Op England, Morrisons Corby, Massive Hits Radio and Willow Place.

Corby Town Mayor, Callum Reilly is also the chair of Corby Town Council’s Pride Working Group.

He said: “It will be a privilege for me to be part of this day as Mayor of Corby for the first time. As organisers, Corby Town Council are grateful for the support of all sponsors, supporters, entertainers and contributors to Corby Pride, especially the volunteer backing the event receives. We are hoping to build on the successes of previous years so please join us to show your solidarity with the LGBT+ community and enjoy Corby Pride.”

The parade has permission from the authorities but may cause temporary disruption to motorists.

Alongside the main event, Corby Town Council has also given backing to related events across the weekend:

On Friday, June 6, The Rainbow Folk present a Queer Ceilidh at the Old Village Community Centre on High Street, Corby, from 7pm. A link to ticket details can be found at Corby Town Council website’s Pride page.

On Saturday, June 7 Sunday 8 between 11am and 4pm, the Rebel Art Group at Dale Street, Corby is hosting free visual and performance art on a Pride theme.

And the official Pride After-Party is this year hosted by the Grampian Club on Patrick Road on Saturday, June 7 from 6pm. A link to tickets can be found at the Pride page.

The council would also love to hear from anyone volunteers to help with tidying up during and after the Coronation Park event. You can register your interest here.

Leader of Corby Town Council Cllr Simon Rielly said: “Corby Town Council is absolutely thrilled to be hosting the main Pride event at Coronation Park and backing the fantastic events happening all weekend long!

"We can’t wait to see the community come together to celebrate love, diversity, and inclusion.”