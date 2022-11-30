A 29-year-old Corby killer is back in jail after being handed a prison sentence after pleading guilty to a number of offences.

Sean Daniel Doherty previously of Corby had burgled a house, stole cars keys, and when spotted by police, sped at high speeds before crashing.

At Northampton Crown Court on November 23, he pleaded guilty to all of the offences and was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison.

Sean Doherty of Corby

Lead Investigator for Northants Police, detective constable Dave Bastuba, said: “Sean Doherty will be well-known to the people in Corby and I hope this result reassures them that he is now safely behind bars.

“Doherty showed no regard for the law or for life in general on that day in September when he stole a car and drove it exceptionally dangerously around the town. He could have easily killed someone and it is by sheer luck that his escapades did not have more serious consequences.”

Sometime overnight between September 4 and 5, this year, Sean Daniel Doherty, previously of Corby, burgled a property in Lulworth Walk, Corby, stealing the keys to a red Nissan Qashqai and driving off in it.

The offence was reported to the police and that morning at about 10.30am, the vehicle was spotted by officers in the Rockingham Road area.

However, instead of stopping, Doherty sped off, driving dangerously resulting in a high-speed chase as he tried to give officers the slip.

After colliding with a tree in Vian Way, Doherty ran off and hid in a nearby garden where the police found him.

Doherty was arrested and charged with burglary, dangerous driving, handling stolen goods and driving without insurance and otherwise in accordance with a licence.

“Tackling burglary is really important to Northamptonshire Police and I hope this case shows our determination and the tenacity of our officers in bringing the offenders to justice.”

In February 2019 Doherty was sentenced to serve seven years and two months in jail after he admitted the manslaughter of dad-of-two Tom Gravestock.

But after serving half his sentence he was released back into society in recent months.