Corby killer Sean Doherty still on the run as police continue search

Sean Doherty is wanted for recall to prison

A man who kicked a homeless Corby man to death is still on the run from police, 24-hours after they appealed for help from the public.

Sadistic Sean Daniel Doherty admitted the manslaughter of dad-of-two Tom Gravestock just over three years ago and was sentenced to serve seven years and two months in jail.

But after serving half his sentence he was released back into society in recent months.

Yesterday police issued an appeal for the public to help their search for him as they announced he is wanted on recall to prison after he breached the terms of his release. This afternoon (Thursday, September 1) he is still wanted.

The same filth-filled Butterwick Walk home where Doherty killed defenceless Tom was searched on Friday (August 26) and firearms were discovered, but police have confirmed today that was unconnected to their current search for Doherty.

Back in August 2018, homeless Tom owed a £20 drug debt to a pal of Doherty. He spent 24-hours degrading Tom and marching him around the Lincoln estate, humiliating him. He then stamped on Tom’s head and sent pictures of his injured and dying body to a friend.

Tom lay there all night, with nobody in the house calling for an ambulance. He had 35 injuries to his body.

The next day, Doherty was found by police hiding in a house in nearby Lincoln Way still wearing the blood-spattered shoes he had worn to kill Tom.