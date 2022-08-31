Guns seized and four arrested in Corby armed police raids

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guns, drugs and a sword were seized after armed police raided two homes in Corby last week.

Four men have been arrested after officers executed warrants in Butterwick Walk and Warminster Close in the early hours of Friday (August 26).

Inside, three firearms and a sword were found and seized, as well a quantity of class A and B drugs, drug dealing paraphernalia and a large amount of cash.

Two men aged 20 and one man, aged 41, were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences in connection with the find and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Jamie Matthew, aged 19, of Butterwick Walk, Corby, has been charged with acquiring/using/possessing criminal property in connection with it.

He will next appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on October 12, 2022.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Rogers said: “Tackling serious violence is a priority for Northamptonshire Police and last week was my week of action to highlight the work being carried out to enforce and safeguard.

One of the seized firearms

“I hope these warrants provide the community in Corby with the reassurance that we take this issue seriously and that we will not stop in our aim to make this county as safer place.”

Police carried out two raids

Police arresting one suspect