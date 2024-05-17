Corby Pride nominated for National Diversity Award
The National Diversity Awards is one of the UK’s most prestigious diversity events that celebrates the achievements of grassroots communities that tackle the issues in today’s society, providing them with recognition for their dedication and hard work.
In the 2024 edition of the awards, Corby Pride has been nominated for ‘Community Organisation for LGBT’.
The first Corby Pride was staged in June 2023 with organisation from Corby Town Council and support from local companies and not-for-profit groups with a presence in the town.
Corby Pride’s nomination was received just before the closing date and voting for Corby Pride at the National Diversity Awards will remain open until midnight on Wednesday, May 22.
Votes can be cast on the National Diversity Awards website.
Cllr Callum Reilly chairs the Corby Pride working group on Corby Town Council. He said: “It really is overwhelming that we have been nominated for this award. We only held our first ever pride event last year so to be recognised in our infancy is a real honour and testament to the amazing community in Corby.”
A second Corby Pride is set to take place in Corby town centre on Saturday, June 22.
Corby Town Council has just recently announced that this year’s Corby Pride event has won major backing from the National Lottery Community Fund Awards for All England.
For the 2024 edition, Awards for All has granted Corby Town Council £17,160 to help fund a range of elements both on the big day and leading up to it.
