Corby Town Council has announced that this year’s Corby Pride event has won major backing from the National Lottery Community Fund Awards for All England.

Pride is a celebration of the LGBT+ community and will be open to everyone and anyone in Corby and beyond.

Just like last year, a parade will make its way around Corby town centre before a day of entertainment, creativity and support based at Coronation Park.

It follows the inaugural Corby Pride held last June which was supported by a range of community groups and local businesses with the town council receiving positive feedback from Pride-goers and event-backers alike.

Awards for All has granted Corby Town Council £17,160 to help fund a range of elements both on the big day and leading up to it

Subsequent consultations found that there was a desire to make Pride a yearly event and to continue working in partnership with local groups, firms and charities.

For the 2024 edition, which is set to take place on Saturday, June 22, Awards for All has granted Corby Town Council £17,160 to help fund a range of elements both on the big day and leading up to it.

This includes funding towards the entertainers and artists who will wow attendees, the provision of the main stage and audio/video, security and marketing to reach residents of the town.

The funding also covers traffic management, toilets, first aid and volunteer training.

The grant award from the National Lottery joins financial backing for the event from Corby Town Council, RS Group PLC, Dyno-Rod East Midlands, North Northants NEU, Bedford College Group and GMB.

The application to Awards for All followed an online public survey and in-person consultation events to ensure that Corby Pride is meaningful to local needs and can make improvements.

Cllr Callum Reilly, who chairs the Corby Pride group on Corby Town Council, said: “It’s fantastic to receive this news from the National Lottery Community Fund.

"This grant will not only support this year’s event but enables Corby Pride to make an investment for the future, so the legacy of this event can continue for years to come.”