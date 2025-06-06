Corby Pride cancelled as it falls victim to weather warning

The organisers of Corby Pride have call off tomorrow’s event.

The third annual Pride, which was set to be the biggest yet, has been cancelled after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for the area.

Thunderstorms and heavy showers are forecast for most of tomorrow (Saturday, June 7) and the event was due to take place outdoors.

A parade was planned before an event featuring performers and stalls in Coronation Park.

Corby Pride 2024 was bathed in sunshine. Image: Anthony Hardacre.

The event was designed as a celebration of the town’s gay, lesbian, bisexual and trans people, plus other minority groups.

A statement from Corby Town Council said: ““It is with disappointment that we have had to cancel our Corby Pride and parade planned for tomorrow in Coronation Park from 12pm.

“This is due to the adverse weather warnings in place for the county tomorrow and the risk to public safety which is our utmost priority.

“We are extremely disappointed to have to make this decision and would like to thank the community for their support, co-operation and understanding during these difficult circumstances.

“The organising team at Corby Town Council will be in touch with stall holders, site infrastructure, stage acts and volunteers directly.

We are looking into possible future dates so watch this space.”

Other fringe events across this weekend related to Corby Pride are still set to go ahead as planned. These are the Queer Ceilidh at Old Village Community Centre today (Friday, June 6), the Pride Party at the Grampian Club, Corby, tomorrow (Saturday) evening and the Rebel Art Group exhibition and performances at Dale Street on both Saturday and Sunday (June 7 and 8).