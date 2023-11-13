Corby nursery's sponsored challenge will see them bike, trike, scoot, hop and skip for Sebastian Nunney, the Kettering boy battling cancer
and live on Freeview channel 276
Staff, parents and pupils at a Corby nursery have begun their sponsored week-long travel challenge to raise as much money as possible for Sebastian Nunney.
Organisers of the fundraiser at Pen Green Nursery will total miles covered on two static bikes to distances achieved by pupils as they hop, skip, walk, trike and scoot.
A ‘route’ has been devised that passes landmarks that are important to Sebastian, who is battling cancer, and his parents, Gregg and Lindsay.
Mastermind behind the fundraiser is Gail Woolley, who has known Sebastian since he was born – Lindsay works at Pen Green and Gregg has served as a governor.
Gail said: “We wanted to pick places that mean something to Sebastian. Everybody, staff and families are being encouraged to jump on one of these bikes and the children will be scooting, walking, hopping and jumping – it’s all about the distance – and getting sponsored.
The event will see the route covered from Corby to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, down to the Harry Potter Studios and on to London – and back.
Donations were boosted by a cake sale held by Smashing Delights on Friday – the Go Orange for Sebastian day.
Gail said: “We’d like to thank Anytime Fitness Corby in Corby for the generous donation of bikes. We’re desperate to raise as much as possible to support the family.
"We have known Sebastian since he was a baby, he came to the nursery. He’s part of the Pen Green family.”
The bikes will be in the foyer of the nursery complex from November 13 to 17.