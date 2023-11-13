Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff, parents and pupils at a Corby nursery have begun their sponsored week-long travel challenge to raise as much money as possible for Sebastian Nunney.

Organisers of the fundraiser at Pen Green Nursery will total miles covered on two static bikes to distances achieved by pupils as they hop, skip, walk, trike and scoot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A ‘route’ has been devised that passes landmarks that are important to Sebastian, who is battling cancer, and his parents, Gregg and Lindsay.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pen Green Centre staff, pupils and parents are getting moving to raise money for Sebastian Nunney (inset)

Mastermind behind the fundraiser is Gail Woolley, who has known Sebastian since he was born – Lindsay works at Pen Green and Gregg has served as a governor.

Gail said: “We wanted to pick places that mean something to Sebastian. Everybody, staff and families are being encouraged to jump on one of these bikes and the children will be scooting, walking, hopping and jumping – it’s all about the distance – and getting sponsored.

The event will see the route covered from Corby to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, down to the Harry Potter Studios and on to London – and back.

Children, staff and parents will be taking on a long-distance challenge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donations were boosted by a cake sale held by Smashing Delights on Friday – the Go Orange for Sebastian day.

Gail said: “We’d like to thank Anytime Fitness Corby in Corby for the generous donation of bikes. We’re desperate to raise as much as possible to support the family.

"We have known Sebastian since he was a baby, he came to the nursery. He’s part of the Pen Green family.”